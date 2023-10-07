YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown State Penguins play the Southern Illinois Salukis at 6 p.m. Saturday evening at Stambaugh Stadium. Here’s what weather to expect if you’re heading to the Ice Castle tonight.

Tailgating Forecast

Some unsettled weather starts moving into the Valley Saturday afternoon. If you plan on tailgating before the game, expect some clouds with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

You may also want a jacket with a hood for the tailgate. The jacket will keep you warm in the slightly cooler temperatures, and the hood will be handy in case of any rain.

Rain chances are smaller this afternoon, but not zero. Some lake-effect rain may pop up before the game.

Game-Time Forecast

Rain chances increase for the game at 6 p.m. Saturday evening. The lake-effect rain showers will be scattered, so don’t expect rain throughout the entire game.

Take a poncho or raincoat into the Ice Castle Saturday night, and something to stay warm. Temperatures will fall from the low to mid 50s into the upper 40s by the end of the game.

The game should be over before it gets too rainy. Rain chances are expected to increase after the game.