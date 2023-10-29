(WKBN) — It’s a rainy Sunday in Ohio in Western Pennsylvania. Will rain impact the Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium? Below is what you need to know.

Tailgating Forecast

A low pressure system is pushing shower activity across Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Widespread rain is taking up much of the area.

Tents will be a good idea to put up if you’re tailgating. Rain showers will be possible lasting into the early afternoon.

Temperatures are going to be more comfortable in Pittsburgh. They will be in the upper 50s heading into the early afternoon; however, the rain may make it feel a bit cooler.

Football Game Forecast

Some showers from the passing low pressure system are possible at kickoff in Pittsburgh around 1 o’clock. However, some breaks from the rain are possible.

Going into Sunday afternoon, that low pressure system will push eastward and pull some shower activity out of the way. The best chance for drier weather will be just before halftime through the end of the game.

Nonetheless, rain shower chances aren’t zero this afternoon. If you’re going to Pittsburgh for the Steelers game, take a jacket with a hood with you.