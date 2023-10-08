(WKBN) — Rain chances linger in the Valley Sunday, but will they impact plans to go to the Steeler’s game? Here is what you need to know as the Steelers take on the Ravens in Pittsburgh at 1 o’clock.

Steelers Forecast

If you’re watching the Steelers game from home in Trumbull or Mercer counties, some lingering rain chances are in the forecast. The Valley is dealing with lake-effect rain this weekend.

Throughout Sunday morning, showers have remained minimal. However, that chance will decrease by game time.

You may see a sprinkle or two throughout the game at a watch party. If you’re going to Acrisure Stadium, the weather is a bit more optimistic.

Don’t expect any rain if you’re going to the game. Look for partly sunny skies throughout the entire game. On the other hand, it will be a bit cooler in Pittsburgh. Temperatures will only reach the low to mid 50s.

You may want your favorite Steelers jacket or sweatshirt to keep you warm during the game.