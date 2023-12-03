PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — Wet weather is impacting Ohio and Pennsylvania for Sunday. If you’re planning to go to Acrisure Stadium for the Steelers and Cardinals game at 1 o’clock, below is how the wet weather could impact you.

Tailgating Forecast

Tailgaters may catch a break in the rain. Through late Sunday morning, there is a gap between two low pressure systems that are impacting eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.

A shower is still possible through tailgating time, but this chance for rain is as low as it will be for the rest of Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s for tailgating time.

Keep a rain jacket or poncho with you just in case a shower pops up near Acrisure Stadium before the game. Rain showers and the potential for thunderstorms build in at the end of tailgating time.

Game Forecast

During the Steelers and Cardinals game, rain and thunderstorm chances increase significantly compared to tailgating time. Showers are expected throughout the entire game, and some rumbles of thunder may also be heard.

The Storm Prediction Center has also put the city of Pittsburgh at a Marginal Risk for severe weather with the Sunday afternoon system on the way.

The severe threat is quite low. However, some shear in the atmosphere could produce gusty winds and hail during game time.

Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 50s throughout the game. Make sure you have a rain jacket or poncho at the game today to try and stay dry.