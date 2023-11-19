(WKBN) — The biggest rivalry in the AFC North takes place for the second time this season. The Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at 1 p.m. this afternoon, and the weather looks great!

Whether you’re tailgating or just watching the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium, below is what you need to know about the weather.

Tailgating Forecast

High pressure is building in around southern Ohio on Sunday. That will help keep the weather calm for the pregame tailgate.

Skies will be mostly sunny heading toward game time. Temperatures will gradually increase too. Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 40s while tailgating.

If your tailgate started early Sunday morning in the cooler temperatures, you can trade the heavy jacket in for a warm sweatshirt before the game starts.

Game Forecast

Kickoff between the Browns and Steelers is at 1 o’clock. Weather during the game will be very similar to the weather during tailgate time.

The high-pressure system that moves through southern Ohio will keep the weather dry. Expect plenty of sunshine and a beautiful sunset to start near the end of the game.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s, nearing 50 degrees throughout the game. A nice sweatshirt should keep you warm enough into the early evening at Cleveland Browns Stadium.