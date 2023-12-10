(WKBN) — Colder weather is upon northeast Ohio Sunday as the Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 o’clock in Browns Stadium.

How cold will it get, and will there be any rain or snow? Below is what you need to know if you’re going to Cleveland for the game.

Tailgating Forecast

Rain showers moved through northeast Ohio Saturday night as a cold front pushed through the area. Thankfully for tailgate time, the precipitation will stay out of the forecast.

However, this cold front is bringing colder temperatures throughout tailgate time. Expect temperatures around 40 degrees early on for the tailgate, which will gradually cool down heading toward game time.

Wind chills are in the 30s, so make sure you bundle up. You may want to stand close to a grill or space heater during tailgating time.

Game Forecast

The temperatures that should already be falling during tailgating will continue falling during the game. Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 30s throughout the Browns game.

Luckily, precipitation chances are looking to stay out of the forecast during the game. However, they can’t be completely ruled out.

Being on Lake Erie with winds out of the west will keep a small chance for some small lake effect shower chances in the forecast. Expect these chances to increase near the end of the game and look for some snow heading into Sunday evening.

Make sure you have your winter Browns gear for today’s game with the cooler temperatures and lingering snow chance.