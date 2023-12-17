CLEVELAND (WKBN) — Wet weather is expected in Cleveland as the Browns take on the Bears at 1 o’clock in Cleveland Browns Stadium Sunday afternoon. Below is what you need to know if you’re going to the game.

Tailgating Forecast

Two low pressure systems are bringing rain showers to Northeast Ohio Sunday and into the work week. One is approaching from the Midwest, while the other is approaching from the Southeastern United States.

The Southeastern system is having plenty of impacts, including heavy rainfall and stronger winds, in Georgia and the Carolinas Sunday morning. However, rain for tailgating won’t be from this system.

The low pressure system from the Midwest is where rain will be coming from for tailgate time. Expect the rain to last throughout your tailgate with temperatures in the mid 40s.

You’ll want an umbrella or tent to keep the food and grill dry before game time.

Game Forecast

Widespread rain is expected to continue throughout the game between the Browns and Bears. The low pressure system and cold front will be pushing right over Cleveland Browns Stadium during the game.

If there is a bright side to the weather for the game, temperatures won’t be too uncomfortable. Expect temperatures to stay in the mid 40s throughout the entire game.

You’ll need your raincoat or poncho throughout the entire game. Wet weather is sticking around into Sunday evening as well.

It should also make for an interesting game with not too many turnovers from a slippery football.