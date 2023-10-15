Rain chances linger around the Valley today, but how will they impact you if you’re going to the Browns and 49ers game in Cleveland Sunday? Below is what you need to know for your Cleveland football forecast.

Tailgating Forecast

Rain chances are a bit higher in Cleveland for Sunday. They also start building in to the forecast earlier than in the Valley.

Lake effect rain is the main concern. A north wind combined with some low pressure will create the chance for showers off of Lake Erie in Cleveland during tailgate time.

Hopefully tailgaters have their tents and umbrellas up to help keep their grills dry for lunch! Once the rain comes, it’s expected to stick around.

Browns Game Forecast

If you’re going to the game, take a jacket with a hood into Cleveland Browns Stadium. The lake effect rain from Lake Erie is expected throughout the game.

It will also be a bit cooler with temperatures. Expect them to sit in the low 50s throughout the game. It may feel a bit colder if some rain starts to fall.

Some lake effect rain is possible in the Valley too, making it a great day to watch the game at home. Go Browns!