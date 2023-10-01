(WKBN) — Football is known for great fall-like weather, but that will not be the case for this week’s Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers games. It will feel more like summer on this football Sunday!

Whether you’re going to Cleveland for the Browns and Ravens game, or having an at-home tailgate for the Steelers and Texans game on WKBN Sunday afternoon, here’s what weather to expect.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans

The Steelers take on the Texans in Houston at 1 o’clock Sunday afternoon. Home watch parties can expect some great weather.

The Valley saw a lot of fog Sunday morning. Once that clears, high pressure that has centralized over the Great Lakes will be the dominant weather force, keeping the weather dry and calm.

Expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s throughout the game. It will be a good day to grill some burgers as a nice lunch for the game.

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Browns take on the Ravens at home at 1 o’clock Sunday afternoon. If you’re going to the game, it will be a fantastic day on the shores of Lake Erie.

The same high-pressure system keeping the weather nice in the Valley will keep it nice in Cleveland as well. Expect lots of sun and slightly cooler temperatures compared to the Valley. They will be in the low to mid 70s throughout the game.

Enjoy the warm temperatures and sunshine for this week’s games! Next Sunday features more fall-like weather. Check that out in the latest 7-day forecast.