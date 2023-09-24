The Cleveland Browns take on the Tennessee Titans at home, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are in Vegas taking on the Raiders in prime time.

Whether you’re going to Cleveland for the game or having a watch party at home for the Browns or Steelers, here’s what to expect with your weather.

Cleveland Browns Forecast

The Browns kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Weather is looking to stay dry up on Lake Erie Sunday.

Post tropical storm Ophelia continues its trajectory up the east coast today. However, rain from that system is expected to stay away.

Skies will be partly sunny and temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s throughout the game in Cleveland.

Pittsburgh Steelers Forecast

The Steelers kick off at 8:20 p.m. Sunday night. Weather here in the Valley is a bit unsettled during the day.

Post tropical storm Ophelia is bringing rain to parts of Pennsylvania. Some rain chances are possible in the Valley Sunday.

By kickoff for the Steelers game, however, rain chances drop drastically. If you’re having a watch party, look for cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s during the game.