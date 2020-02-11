Fog to start your Tuesday – Tracking the next storm

Weather

Arctic air returns by the end of the week

Through Morning: Areas of fog.
Lows in the low 30’s

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.
High: 39 Low: 29

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 24

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers late day. (80%)
High: 38 Low: 24

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Wintry mix to snow showers. (90%)
High: 34 Low: 30

FRIDAY: Cold. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 20 Low: 10

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 32 Low: 5

SUNDAY: Small chance for an isolated rain or snow shower. (20%)
High: 41 Low: 25

MONDAY: Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 43 Low: 32

