Flooding concerns continue into Saturday

More rain is expected for Saturday afternoon, so the flash flood watch continues until 8 PM tonight.

Flash flood watch is in effect for the entire Valley region until 8 p.m. this evening. We could see more flood advisories or flash flood warnings being issued today if we continue to see more heavy downpours throughout the day. Unfortunately, that is the forecast through at least the afternoon. So if you do encounter a flooded roadway, turn around don’t drown! Find a different route to take. The rain should finally clear up by this evening, and we’ll be in store a nice night with lower humidity and temperatures dipping down into the upper 50s. Finally a few dry days are in store through Monday with more bearable temperatures and humidity levels. Slight chances for more rain return mid-week and Friday.



SATURDAY: Scattered showers and storms (80%). Flash flooding possible. Clearing by evening.

High: 76

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds.

Low: 57

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 80

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy.

Low: 60

MONDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 82

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy then evening showers or storms (30% PM).

High: 85 Low: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers or storms (30%).

High: 80 Low: 64

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated rain chance (20%).

High: 82 Low: 58

FRIDAY: Chance for showers and storms (30%).

High: 80 Low: 65

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 77 Low: 60