(WKBN) – The weather last week was characterized by summer-like temperatures and humid conditions. In fact, the temperature at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport reached 90°F for only the second time this year on Tuesday, September 5.

Overall, through the first 10 days of September, there have been seven days with above-average temperatures.

Temperature departure from average for September 2023 at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport.

The chart above will look different by the end of this week. There is a storm system approaching the area that will bring the first taste of fall to the Valley to go along with your Starbucks pumpkin spice latte.

First, the storm system will bring chances for showers and thunderstorms. The Storm Team 27 Future Tracker shows these pushing through the Valley Tuesday afternoon and evening:

Storm Team 27 Future Tracker showing showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.



The cold front that moves through Sunday evening will bring much cooler air to the Valley. High temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 60s, and low temperatures on both of those nights will be in the 40s.

The average high temperature is 76°F, and the average low temperature is 53°F this time of year at the airport. Therefore, temperatures will be about 10 degrees below normal on Wednesday and Thursday.

High and low temperatures from Tuesday through Sunday for Youngstown. The average high temperature is shown as the red line and the average low temperature is shown as the blue line.

Thankfully, the weather this weekend should be fantastic for football with abundant sunshine and comfortable temperatures.