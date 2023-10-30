(WKBN) — The coldest air of the season will arrive Monday night and it will bring the first chance of snowflakes to the Valley with it. Temperatures Monday morning are in the upper 40s for the most part, but temperatures will drop as rain showers continue throughout the day.



Temperatures by Monday night will fall into the 30s, which will allow for some light snow showers across the Valley into Tuesday morning with no accumulation. There is a freeze warning in effect for the entire Valley through Tuesday morning.

Freeze warning in effect for the Valley through Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

There will be a few lingering snow flurries around for Tuesday morning, but the majority of the Halloween holiday will stay dry. There will be some peeks of sunshine, but it will be cold with temperatures struggling to reach 40 degrees. Temperatures will be in the 30s during trick-or-treat activities, so make sure to bundle up.



Late Tuesday night, another storm system will move into the Valley bringing chances for snow showers. The chance for snow showers will continue into the first half of Wednesday. There could be a light coating of snow in a few locations. The best chance for any accumulation will be in Mercer and Trumbull counties.

The Storm Team 27 Future Tracker showing areas of rain and snow showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid 20s Wednesday night into Thursday morning, so be mindful of pets and plants that are outside. Thankfully, the low temperatures will start to warm up significantly by the end of the week.

Forecast low temperatures in Youngstown, Ohio over the next seven days.

If you do see some flakes flying, send some pictures/video to the weather department at weather@wkbn.com so our meteorologists can show it on air!