(WKBN) – Some flurries across the Valley Wednesday morning marked the season’s first official snowfall.

As snow fell, roads were slick in some areas. AAA says it is important to make sure that car tires have plenty of treads to avoid issues on the roads.

Drive slowly, especially when getting onto ramps or around winding roads, and when you decelerate and accelerate, do it slowly. One of the biggest tips is to increase your following distance from 3 seconds to 5 to 6 seconds so you have time to stop.

If you haven’t already, it would be a good time to grab your cold-weather car gear and have that on hand.

And for kids heading to the bus stop, make sure they are dressed in warm clothes.