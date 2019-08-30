First look at the Holiday weekend forecast

Cooler and slightly drier air will filter in the area tonight. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s with some locations getting down to the lower 50s.

Partly sunny skies for Saturday with highs temperatures reaching the mid and upper 70s by Saturday afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies return for Saturday night. Rain showers and a few thunderstorms return to the Valley for Sunday with scattered to occasional showers and highs only in the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms linger into Labor Day Monday. Partly sunny skies on Monday with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs will be near 80 degrees on Monday afternoon.

Enjoy your weekend and check back here for updates !!