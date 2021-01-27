First full moon of 2021 arrives this week

The January full moon is often called the Wolf moon

(WKBN) – The first full moon of 2021 is expected to rise this week. The moon will be full Thursday night.



The forecast, unfortunately, doesn’t look favorable for viewing. Clouds and snow are forecasted for the Valley Thursday night.

The moon will appear full for about three days. Some clearing is possible by early Saturday morning, making for a better viewing.

January’s full moon is called the wolf moon. It’s thought that it got that name because wolves were often heard howling at this time.

The next full moon will shine February 26. It’s commonly known as the full snow moon.