First Energy explains what to do before and after severe weather hits

High winds, like the ones expected tonight, can lead to power outages and even downed trees, so here's what you should do

(WKBN) – The forecast tells us strong winds are ahead. Get ready to see them, hear them and maybe feel them. Today, we looked into how the power company has prepared and share some ways that you can get ready.

A gentle breeze rustling branches. The sun still shining through some clouds. Thursday was even a good day for flying, but a big wind is coming, so get ready to hold on.

High winds can lead to some power outages and even downed trees. First Energy feels ready, having trimmed trees away from 5,000 power lines across the Mahoning and Shenango valleys.

“For a storm like this, that work that we’ve done over the recent months is really going to be critical in preventing tree-related outages from this storm,” said Lauren Siburkis, with First Energy.

For trees in your yard, understand that weaker and older trees will likely be the first to come down. A tree that falls could also knock down a power line.

“Always stay away from any downed or low hanging power line. Always assume that they are energized and dangerous and report them to us by calling 911,” Siburkis said.

High winds are memorable, like Halloween 2019 when the wind reached 51 miles per hour as children were trick or treating. In April last year, winds over 50 miles per hour blew through Columbiana County, bringing down multiple trees. Then near Salem, reporter Alexis Walters was showing us some interesting damage of trees blown over and the roots being exposed.

Before the high winds blow, make sure you secure trash cans, patio furniture and even propane tanks or other fuel tanks.

Some other things to do before it gets windy, fully charge all of your mobile devices and tablets, just in case you lose power. Also, have flashlights ready to get around the house.

Fill containers with drinking water and have a three day supply of non-perishable food.

First Energy has another suggestion.

“One of the things that they can do is sign up for our two-way messaging system through text messaging and alerts. That way, they can report their outage and get any type of updates regarding their outages,” Siburkis said.

Customers can also call First Energy at 1-888-544-4877 or visit their website to report any outages.

You can also keep track of outages near you and when they’re expected to be restored by visiting First Energy’s 24/7 Power Center website and clicking “Outages by County.”

Another thing you can do right now before you charge your cellphone is take some pictures of your home. If there is any damage from a downed tree or powerline, it might be good to have some before and after pictures for insurance companies.