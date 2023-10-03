(WKBN) – October 2023 has started off with temperatures well above average. The high temperature was 80°F on Oct. 1 and 82°F on Oct. 2.

The high temperature is expected to rise into the 80s once again over the next two to three days.

However, experiencing above-average temperatures during the first of October usually results in a swing toward below-average temperatures in the future. That is exactly what is going to show up by the end of the week.

A strong storm system will push into the area Thursday night into Friday bringing colder temperatures and multiple chances for precipitation. The Storm Team 27 Future Tracker shows the storm system moving through our area below:

This storm system is going to bring a major change to the temperature forecast. The low 80s that are in the forecast will disappear completely and they will be replaced by high temperatures in the low 50s this weekend and into next week.

The backside of this storm system will feature a cold northwest wind, which will interact with the warm Lake Erie and result in additional clouds and showers throughout the weekend and into the early part of next week. Another factor of this storm system will be the gusty winds. The winds could gust to near 30 MPH during the day on Thursday, which will make it feel even colder.

Grab those jackets, make the chili, and turn on your heater (maybe) because fall has arrived!