Few storms possible for Father’s Day

A few showers or storms could pop-up and it’ll be hot and muggy for the first official day of summer

Happy first official day of summer and Father’s Day! We’re in store for a hot and muggy day with highs in the mid-80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance for a few pop-up showers and storms this afternoon and evening, but chances that they might be strong are low. More showers and storms are set for Monday with rain expected from the morning ending off as potentially strong to severe storms by Monday evening. We’ll watch for damaging winds and lightning as the main threats for then. By Tuesday afternoon, we finally cool off and enjoy the lesser humidity as well. We’ll remain dry for the rest of the work week until our next system arrives by Friday night into Saturday.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance for a few showers or storms (30%).

High: 84

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain (20%).

Low: 70

MONDAY: Scattered showers & t-storms (60%).

High: 83

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers & t-storms (60%).

Low: 52

TUESDAY: AM showers/storms (30%) then clearing.

High: 67

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 75 Low: 45

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 84 Low: 55

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with chance for PM showers & t-storms (20%).

High: 84 Low: 62

SATURDAY: Chance for showers and storms (40%).

High: 80 Low: 65