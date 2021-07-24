Few showers, storms for Saturday; more storms for Sunday

There will be some hit-or-miss showers and storms for today, but better chances for storms arrive by tomorrow morning.

The weekend is finally here, but it’s not going to be a completely dry one. We’ll watch for the chance of a few showers or storms through the afternoon today, but we should be drying out for any Saturday evening plans.

We’ll notice the humidity a bit more this weekend with warmer temperatures in the mid 80s.

Overnight, clouds will continue to increase leading up to some showers and storms arriving by the early morning hours. During the day tomorrow, there will be a couple of waves of scattered rain we will be watching — one in the morning and one in the afternoon. We’ll have breaks from the showers and storms, but it’ll overall be a humid and cloudy day with highs in the mid 80s.

Monday and Tuesday will be sunny and rain-free, but it’ll still remain pretty hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Next rounds of rain will be arriving Thursday with the possibility of Wednesday and Friday seeing some isolated showers and storms.

Temperatures this week will be on-par with the average for late July, but a cooldown will be arriving. However, we have to wait until the end of the week for that to happen.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms (30%).

High: 84

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain starting up by morning (40%).

Low: 68

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with periods of scattered showers/storms (60%).

High: 84

SUNDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds.

Low: 62

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 87

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 86 Low: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated chance for rain (20%).

High: 85 Low: 65

THURSDAY: Chance for showers/storms (40%).

High: 81 Low: 64

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated chance for rain (20%).

High: 78 Low: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 80 Low: 57