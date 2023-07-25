(WKBN) – The warmest and most humid airmass of 2023 is set to impact the Valley for the second half of the work week. High temperatures are expected to eclipse 90°F on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as a strong ridge of high pressure builds into the area.

Forecast high temperatures for Youngstown, Ohio the next 5 days.



Perhaps more importantly, the dewpoint temperatures are forecast to rise into the low 70s during this same time. You can learn exactly what the dewpoint temperature is here. However, to briefly explain, the dewpoint temperature is a measure of moisture content in the atmosphere. The higher the dewpoint, the more humid it feels outside.



Therefore, it is significant that the dewpoint temperature will be high at the same time as the air temperature. These two factors, along with wind speed, affect the meteorological variable called the “Feels-like” temperature which is also known as “heat index” and “apparent temperature”.



The combination of warm temperatures and high relative humidity (high dewpoints in this case) results in a temperature that feels much warmer than the actual temperature of the air.

Currently, the highest temperature and the highest dewpoint temperature are forecast to be on Friday. The heat combined with the humidity will result in heat index values near 100°F on Friday. The Storm Team 27 Future Tracker below shows the forecast heat index for Friday at 4 p.m. below.

Future heat index forecast for Friday at 4:00 p.m.

Cooler than normal summer so far

The summer of 2023 has been cooler and drier than normal across our area. The data below is for summer 2023 at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport:

Average high temperature, average low temperature, average mean temperature, and total precipitation for summer 2023 at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport so far courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The average high temperature has been 80.3°F (-0.2°F below average), the average low temperature has been 57.1°F (-0.9°F below average), and the average mean temperature has been 68.7°F (-0.6°F below average). Additionally, there has been 6.68″ of precipitation this summer so far which is 0.6″ below average. These conditions are more similar to Billings, Montana than they are to Youngstown, Ohio.



In fact, the temperature at the airport has only reached 90°F twice this year. If the temperature over the next few days eclipses 90°F, then it will be the warmest day of 2023 so far. Youngstown averages 7.5 days of 90°+ temperatures and last year there were 10 days of 90° heat.

Make sure you stay hydrated and cool during this warm week!