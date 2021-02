A colder start for your Friday morning

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 23

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 45 Low: 23

Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing. mainly late. (40%)

Low: 35

Saturday: Rain showers early. Becoming partly sunny (60% AM)

High: 53 Low: 35

Sunday: Chance for rain showers. (60%)

High: 54 Low: 37

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for a rain or snow shower. (20%)

High: 41 Low: 29

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 40 Low: 18