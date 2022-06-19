Father’s Day History

It may surprise you to learn that Father’s Day is celebrated on different dates throughout the World. The majority of countries celebrate the holiday on the third Sunday of June like the United States. However, the holiday has been celebrated on March 19th in some parts of Central Europe since 1508. In fact, the only months that Father’s Day is not celebrated in some part of the world are January and April.

In the United States, the modern Father’s Day holiday was created by Sonora Smart Dodd of Spokane, Washington who wanted to develop a male equivalent for Mother’s Day. She was finally successful in 1910 and on June 19th the first Father’s Day was celebrated in the state of Washington and now it is celebrated throughout the U.S. on the third Sunday of June.

Father’s Day Weather History in Youngstown

The 112 year history of Father’s Day has included many interesting weather events. Here are some records and events that standout in our viewing area.

June 16th, 1912: One of the most impressive Father’s Day records occurred only two years into the holiday’s history when 2.35″ of rain was recorded at Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport

June 18th, 1950: Father’s Day record low of 36 degrees was recorded at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport and is also the all-time record for that date

June 21st, 1992: The temperature only reached 52 degrees for a high at the airport which is a record lowest high for Father’s Day

June 19th, 1994: The record maximum temperature of 94 degrees occurred on this Father’s Day

June 16th, 2019: An EF-1 tornado affected parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties with maximum sustained wind gusts of 95 MPH and a path length of

Tornado track from the June 16th, 2019 EF-1 tornado in Trumbull County.

Will we break any weather records today?

Well, we are not expecting to break any Father’s Day records today because temperatures are running around 10 degrees below average. Today we will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. We are also not expecting any precipitation today so we will not get close to the record set in 1912.

Father’s Day almanac showing today’s expected high and low temperature, the average high and low temperatures, and the record for Father’s Day. Also shows record precipitation and sunrise and sunset times.

Record Low Tied This Morning: However, we did tie a daily low temperature today with a low of 44 degrees which was set in 1999 and 2000 so it was a chilly start.

You can see when we can expect heat to build back into the area by looking at the 7-day forecast.