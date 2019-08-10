Fantastic weather through Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES:

-- Partly to mostly sunny today…highs in the upper 70s-- Mostly clear this evening … lows in the mid 50s-- Mostly sunny Saturday … highs in the mid 70s-- Partly to mostly sunny Sunday ... highs near 80-- Warmer with chances for showers for the start of next week and highs in the low 80s-- Turning sunny and dry for the second half of next week with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s