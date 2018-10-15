Falling toward 32° in spots tonight Video

We are in for a cold start into your Tuesday morning! Temperatures will slide into the low 30's with pockets of fog.

A freeze is possible in many spots with frost likely into the early morning hours.

After a cold start Tuesday morning, look for a nice day with mores sunshine and afternoon high temperatures in the lower 50's.

Look for clouds to move back in later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30's.

Showers return Wednesday and then cold enough Wednesday night for snow to mix in with the rain showers. I am not looking for much snow accumulation.

There is be a break in the weather Thursday and Friday.

