Falling temps, breezy conditions and rain for your Thursday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The forecast stays cool through the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Increasing clouds, falling temps and breezy conditions with rain likely this afternoon…highs in the low 60s early then falling into the upper 40s
— Cloudy with showers likely tonight with lows near 40
— Clearing skies and cool Friday with highs in the low 50s
— Mostly sunny Saturday and highs in the mid 50s
— Partly sunny Sunday with highs in the upper 50s
— Chances for showers Monday and highs in the upper 50s
— Partly sunny with showers possible Tuesday and highs in the low 60s
— Chances for showers and warmer Wednesday with highs near 70

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com