Falling temps, breezy conditions and rain for your Thursday

The forecast stays cool through the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES:



— Increasing clouds, falling temps and breezy conditions with rain likely this afternoon…highs in the low 60s early then falling into the upper 40s

— Cloudy with showers likely tonight with lows near 40

— Clearing skies and cool Friday with highs in the low 50s

— Mostly sunny Saturday and highs in the mid 50s

— Partly sunny Sunday with highs in the upper 50s

— Chances for showers Monday and highs in the upper 50s

— Partly sunny with showers possible Tuesday and highs in the low 60s

— Chances for showers and warmer Wednesday with highs near 70