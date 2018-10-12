Cool with some sun this afternoon
Friday night football showers
Colder air will create a few Lake Effect rain showers or sprinkles this morning.
Today: Cooler with peeks of sunshine. Isolated showers or sprinkles possible. (20%)
High: 51
Tonight: Showers likely. (80%)
Low: 38
Saturday: Chilly. Showers likely in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. (60%)
High: 49
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 56 Low: 38
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 55 Low: 46
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 53 Low: 39
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 52 Low: 40