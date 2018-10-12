Cool with some sun this afternoon Video

See the video above for the latest weather update.

Colder air will create a few Lake Effect rain showers or sprinkles this morning.

Today: Cooler with peeks of sunshine. Isolated showers or sprinkles possible. (20%)

High: 51

Tonight: Showers likely. (80%)

Low: 38

Saturday: Chilly. Showers likely in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. (60%)

High: 49

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 56 Low: 38

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 55 Low: 46

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 53 Low: 39

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. (20%)

High: 52 Low: 40

SEE THE 7 DAY FORECAST HERE