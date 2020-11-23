Falling into the 20’s tonight – Looking into Thanksgiving

Weather

Another storm system will bring rain through the middle of the week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Isolated rain or snow shower early. (20%)
Low: 29

TUESDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Small risk for a shower late day. (20%)
High: 41

TUESDAY NIGHT: Small chance for a shower early. Mostly cloudy. (20%)
Low: 36

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)
High: 52 Low: 36

THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 52 Low: 49

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 50 Low: 43

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%)
High: 46 Low: 37

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 50 Low: 35

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower. (30%)
High: 37 Low: 29

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

Styling for entire website