Falling into the 20’s tonight – Looking into Thanksgiving

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Isolated rain or snow shower early. (20%)
Low: 29
TUESDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Small risk for a shower late day. (20%)
High: 41
TUESDAY NIGHT: Small chance for a shower early. Mostly cloudy. (20%)
Low: 36
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)
High: 52 Low: 36
THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 52 Low: 49
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 50 Low: 43
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%)
High: 46 Low: 37
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 50 Low: 35
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower. (30%)
High: 37 Low: 29