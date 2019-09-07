Expect mild temperatures this weekend

FORECAST:
Saturday:
Scattered clouds. Small risk for an isolated shower or sprinkle into the afternoon
and evening. (20%)
High: 71
Saturday night: Scattered clouds. Small risk for sprinkle or isolated shower.
(20%)
Low: 54
Sunday: Scattered clouds. Very small risk for a
sprinkle or light shower. (20%)
High: 70 Low: 54
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 50
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 52
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or
thunderstorms afternoon. (40%)
High: 85 Low: 64
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or
thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 78 Low: 66
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a late day shower or
thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 80 Low: 62