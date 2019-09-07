LIVE NOW /
Watch 27 First News at 11

Expect mild temperatures this weekend

Weather

Only a small chance for a shower this weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORECAST:

Saturday: Scattered clouds. Small risk for an isolated shower or sprinkle into the afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 71

Saturday night:  Scattered clouds.  Small risk for sprinkle or isolated shower. (20%)
Low:  54

Sunday:  Scattered clouds. Very small risk for a sprinkle or light shower. (20%)
High: 70 Low: 54

Monday:  Partly sunny.  
High: 72  Low: 50

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
High: 82  Low: 52

Wednesday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms afternoon.  (40%)
High:  85  Low:  64

Thursday:  Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  (40%)
High:  78  Low:  66

Friday:  Partly sunny. Chance for a late day shower or thunderstorm.  (20%)
High:  80  Low:  62

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com