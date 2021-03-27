Enjoy Saturday because warm weather doesn’t stick around

It's a tale of two drastically different types of weather for this weekend

Sunshine for Saturday, and rain moves in Sunday with a chance for storms.

Enjoy today with the sunshine and highs around 70° because it quickly ends Sunday.

Starting Sunday morning, rain showers will last throughout the entire day, with the chance for some thunderstorms.

As a cold front slides through the area, temperatures will be falling from the 50s in the morning or afternoon down into the 40s by the evening. Temperatures continue to fall even more Sunday night into the low 30s, which is going to allow for some snowflakes to mix in with the leftover rain showers.

Little to no snow accumulation is possible. Most places will receive 0.5″ – 1″ of rainfall through Monday.

Skies clear up for Monday afternoon and Tuesday, with temperatures expected to warm back up into the 50s and 60s. Our next system will come through Wednesday and Thursday, starting off as rain but ending as a rain/snow mix once again. However, it appears we are in store for another cold shot of air Thursday and Friday with highs in the 30s and 40s and lows in the 20s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 70

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Showers by morning (30%).

Low: 52

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain showers throughout the day. Chance for thunderstorms (70%). Temperatures falling from 50s to 40s by the evening.

High: 59 (falling)

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix showers (60%).

Low: 30

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds.

High: 53

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 68 Low: 35

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance for showers (40%).

High: 53 Low: 45

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow showers (40%).

High: 38 Low: 27

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 45 Low: 23