We are approaching the middle of April and Easter events are increasing.

The weather looks cool this weekend for Easter egg hunts across the Valley.

Look for temperatures to start in the lower 30s Saturday morning with highs only reaching the low 40s by afternoon.

Cold weather gear will be needed as you head out through the morning. There is a chance for light rain or snow showers throughout the day. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

The showers are expected to be spotty throughout the day.

The colder temperatures will last through the afternoon with highs in the low 40s. The wind will be light out of the west and northwest through the day.

You will want to keep an umbrella or rain jacket handy as the risk for a pop-up shower will be in place throughout the day. See the latest forecast here.

The colder air will stick around Saturday night and into Sunday. The risk for rain or snow showers will end early Sunday morning.

Keep an eye on the showers near your Easter egg hunt here on the Youngstown Weather Radar.