The Unites States Geological Survey recorded a 2.0 magnitude earthquake underneath Lake Erie on Sunday Feb. 27. The quake shook just under three miles northwest of Lakeline, Ohio. It is estimated to have originated from about 1.9 miles underneath the surface.

Comparing the vibrations of a 2.0 earthquake is similar to the vibrations of a truck passing. Most people wouldn’t be able to feel it unless they were at rest not moving. This is the 16th recorded earthquake in Ohio so far this year, and the ninth reported around Lake county.

The only earthquake that has been recorded in the valley so far this year was back in January. A 1.0 quake happened about five miles underground by Fowler Township in Trumbull County. This was back on Jan. 17.