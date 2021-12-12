(WKBN) — The United States Geological Survey reported an earthquake in Southern Ohio early Sunday afternoon.

The 3.0 magnitude quake was about 2 miles northeast of Manchester, Ohio in Adams County, near the Ohio River. It happened at 12:52 p.m. at a depth of 7.3 miles underground. By 3 p.m., at least 163 people reported feeling the quake.

The USGS said there were no injuries reported.

Though uncommon, Ohio has seen at least 200 earthquakes of at least a 2.0 magnitude since the first record in 1776.

Normally, they pop up around the Western Ohio Seismic Zone, which includes Allen, Auglaize, Mercer and Shelby counties and the Northeastern Ohio Seismic Zone, which includes a broad area from eastern Cuyahoga County east to the Pennsylvania border and south to the vicinity of Akron.

Though no earthquakes have ever been recorded in the Mahoning Valley, the Shenango Valley had a 5.2 quake centered on the Mercer and Crawford county line back in 1998.

Several smaller quakes have also been measured in Greenville.