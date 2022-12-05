(WKBN) – This is the week we experience our earliest sunset of the year!

Each year, the days start getting shorter after the summer solstice in June. The afternoons get earlier through the end of summer and into fall as the mornings get later.

December is the month that the winter solstice takes place. This marks the shortest day of the year and the start of astronomical winter.

The official start of astronomical winter is on December 21, 2022. It starts at 4:48 p.m. during the Winter Solstice. This is also the shortest day of the year with 9 hours, 12 minutes, and 48 seconds of day length. The sun will rise at 7:44 a.m. and set at 4:57 p.m. on December 21, 2023, during the shortest day of the year.

When is the earliest sunset of the year?

Starting today (December 5, 2022) the sunset will be at 5:53 p.m. in Youngstown, Ohio. This may vary a minute or two depending on your exact location.

The sun will set at 5:53 p.m. in Youngstown, Ohio until December 10, 2022. We will have six straight days with the earlier sunset of the year.

That means the turning point of the short afternoons takes place after Wednesday evening’s sunset (December 7, 2022).

Starting on December 11, the sun will set at 5:54 p.m.

The sunrise will continue to get later until December 28. It will finally stop at 7:47 a.m. on that date. The sun will rise at 7:47 a.m. for 14 days. On January 11, 2023, the sun will rise one minute earlier and come up at 7:46 a.m. and continue to get earlier until mid-July.