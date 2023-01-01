A strong storm system has come ashore in the western United States and it is currently impacting millions of people with heavy rain, mountain snow and strong winds. The storm will bring major impacts to central and southern parts of the United States early this week.

Storm Team 27 Future Tracker shows a winter storm moving through the United States this week.

It is currently hammering the western United States with heavy mountain snow, flash flooding and strong winds. The strong storm system will continue to strengthen as it pushes across the Rocky Mountains bringing heavy rain and snow to parts of the southwest.



Snow will then begin to impact parts of the northern Great Plains Monday into the day on Tuesday. The warm side of the storm system will bring the chance for severe thunderstorms in parts of the deep south.



Record warmth will be possible in the eastern and northeastern United States ahead of the cold front. The forecast high temperature in Youngstown on Tuesday is 62°F, which would break the record of 61°F set all the way back in 1950.

Record warmth will be possible in Youngstown on Tuesday.

The record warmth will also bring rain chances back into the area Monday night into Tuesday. Some of this rainfall could be heavy and the Valley can expect 1 to 1.5″ of rainfall through late Wednesday.

Future rainfall totals through Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Colder air will filter into the Valley Wednesday night which could bring the chance of some snow showers into the day on Thursday. Temperatures will be right around average for the end of the work week ahead of the first full weekend of 2023.

Storm to bring heavy snow to Mountain West and Great Plains

Colder air continues to be bottled up in the western United States which will set the stage for another heavy snow event in the mountains of the west stretching into the Great Plains. There are numerous winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings ahead of the strong storm system as shown on the map below.

United States watches and warnings valid at 9:48 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The pink and blue colors are winter weather advisories and warnings.

The snow will affect a large part of the country stretching from California into Wisconsin. Some locations in the Rocky Mountains and Great Plains could receive over 2 feet of snow by the end of the week.

Future snowfall map through Thursday at 6 a.m. The legend on the left-hand side of the map corresponds to the amount of snow expected.

Severe weather possible in the South

The warm side of the winter storm will bring the possibility of severe thunderstorms to parts of the deep south tomorrow into the day on Tuesday. The strong cold front will roar into the south tomorrow afternoon and the combination of vertical wind shear and instability will bring the possibility of large hail, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas in a level 3 out of 5 for severe thunderstorms tomorrow.

Severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) valid for tomorrow, Jan. 2, 2023.

The severe weather potential will shift east on Tuesday where severe thunderstorms will be possible in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee.

A level 2 threat is specified by the SPC in the severe outlook for Tuesday.

SPC outlook for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

It’s safe to say that 2023 is starting off with a “bang!” weather-wise.



