Drying out through the day

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Gusty. Rain
likely this morning, tapering this afternoon.
(60%)
High: 63
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Breezy.
Low: 42
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Gusty at times.
High: 57 Low: 42
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 63 Low: 44
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers. (40%)
High: 54 Low: 44
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 53 Low: 35
Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 57 Low: 38
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 58 Low: 44
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for
showers. (30%)
High: 60 Low: 45