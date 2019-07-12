LIVE NOW /
Dry weather to start your weekend

Weather

Warming back up Saturday with highs in the mid 80's

FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly clear. Isolated pockets of fog possible.
Low: 58

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny, warmer and more humid.
High: 86

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, muggy and mild. Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
Low: 65

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 80

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 85 Low: 67

Wednesday: Warm and humid. Scattered shower or thunderstorm. (60%)
High: 85 Low: 68

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 87 Low: 69

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40% )
High: 89 Low: 72

