Dry weather to start your week

Weather

Mild temperatures stick around through Monday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds.
Low: 34

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 53

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers toward morning. (40%)
Low: 42

TUESDAY: Rain showers. Turning cooler with a chance for a wintry mix late day and into the evening. (90%)
High: 48(Falling) Low: 42

WEDNESDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 34 Low: 24

THURSDAY: Wintry mix to rain showers. (70%)
High: 43 Low: 27

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 33 Low: 28

SATURDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 35 Low: 24

SUNDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 36 Low: 30

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com