TODAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 86

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy fog.

Low: 64

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 89

MONDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon. (70% PM)

High: 90 Low: 68

TUESDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Chance of showers or a storm early. (60% AM)

High: 83 Low: 68