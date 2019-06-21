Dry weather returns to the forecast

Weather

Summer is here and sunshine is in the forecast.

by: Paul Wetzl

Posted: / Updated:

FORECAST:     

Through morning: Showers ending. Patchy fog.
Low: Upper 50’s

Friday:  Isolated sprinkle or patchy fog early. Partly to mostly sunny.  Not as humid.
High:  73

Friday night:  Mostly clear.  Cooler with patchy fog.
Low:  49

Saturday:  Partly sunny.  
High:  75  Low: 49

Sunday:  Partly sunny with a very small chance for shower or storm. (20%)
High:  83  Low: 52

Monday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or t-storms. (60%)
High:  83  Low: 63

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for a shower or storm. (40%)
High:  79  Low:  64

Wednesday:  Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm.  (30%)
High:  83  Low:  62

Thursday:  Chance for a shower or storm.  (30%)
High:  83  Low:  64

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for a shower or storm.  (30%)
High:  84  Low:  62

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story