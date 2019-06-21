Dry weather returns to the forecast

FORECAST:
Through morning: Showers ending. Patchy fog.
Low: Upper 50’s
Friday: Isolated sprinkle or patchy fog early. Partly to mostly sunny. Not as humid.
High: 73
Friday night: Mostly clear.
Cooler with patchy fog.
Low: 49
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 49
Sunday: Partly sunny with a very small chance for
shower or storm. (20%)
High: 83 Low: 52
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or
t-storms. (60%)
High: 83 Low: 63
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
Chance for a shower or storm. (40%)
High: 79 Low: 64
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or
thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 83 Low: 62
Thursday: Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)
High: 83 Low: 64
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)
High: 84 Low: 62