Dry weather for the bus stop Monday morning

YOUR FORECAST

Tonight: Mainly clear.

Low: 56

Monday: Mostly sunny early. Increasing clouds.

High: 78

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers developing late evening. (30%)

Low: 62

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms likely. (70%)

High: 80

Wednesday: Becoming partly sunny. Chance of showers early. (30% AM)

High: 78 Low: 61

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 75 Low: 57

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 56

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)

High: 76 Low: 56

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated showers. (20%)

High: 73 Low: 55

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers or storms possible. (30%)

High: 75 Low: 57