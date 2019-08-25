Dry weather for the bus stop Monday morning

Weather

Seasonable temperatures continue

YOUR FORECAST

Tonight: Mainly clear. 
Low:  56

Monday: Mostly sunny early. Increasing clouds. 
High: 78

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers developing late evening. (30%)
Low: 62

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms likely. (70%)
High: 80

Wednesday: Becoming partly sunny. Chance of showers early. (30% AM)
High: 78  Low: 61

Thursday: Partly sunny. 
High: 75 Low: 57

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 56

Saturday:  Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm.  (30%)
High:  76  Low: 56

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated showers. (20%) 
High:  73  Low:  55

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers or storms possible. (30%)
High: 75  Low: 57

