Dry weather expected through your Thursday

Watch for fog early in the morning. Better weather through the day.

Thursday:  Partly sunny.  Areas of fog early.
High:  81  Low:  59

Thursday night:  A few clouds.
Low:  58

Friday: Partly sunny. Small chance for and isolated shower into the afternoon and evening. (20%)
High:  83  Low: 58

Saturday: Partly or mostly sunny
High: 84  Low: 60

Sunday: Partly or mostly sunny.
High: 84  Low: 61

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 85  Low: 58

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.  Isolated shower or storm into the afternoon. (20%)
High:  86  Low:  60

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.  Isolated shower or thunderstorm.  (30%)
High:  83  Low:  62

Thursday:  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  (30%)
High:  80  Low:  65

