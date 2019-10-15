Dry Tuesday – Rain on the way soon

Warming into the 60's Tuesday

FORECAST:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 65

Tuesday night: Increasing clouds. Showers with the chance for thunderstorms developing. Mainly late. (80%)

Low: 47

Wednesday: Cloudy. Rain likely. Chance for storms early. (90%)

High: 55 Low: 47

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 49 Low: 42

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 56 Low: 40

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 65 Low: 39

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers late day. (20%)

High: 69 Low: 48

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 67 Low: 55

Tuesday: Scattered showers. (40%)

High: 64 Low: 50