Dry Thursday – Back to some Winter weather Friday

Weather

Warming to around 50 Thursday

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 49 Low: 26

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain or snow showers developing. (80%)
Low: 31

FRIDAY: Blustery with scattered snow showers mixing with rain at times. Light snow accumulation possible. (90%)
High: 38 Low: 31

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 42 Low: 22

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 56 Low: 27

MONDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for rain showers late day. (30%)
High: 59 Low: 42

TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 55 Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 51 Low: 38

