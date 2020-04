Back to the 60's for your Saturday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.

Low: 35

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.

High: 62 Low: 35

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a shower or sprinkle. (30%)

Low: 43

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Very small chance for a shower or sprinkle. (30%)

High: 58 Low: 43

MONDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 62 Low: 35

TUESDAY: Chance for showers. (60%)

High: 63 Low: 43