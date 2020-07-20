Dry start to the week

OVERNIGHT: Isolated shower or storm threat ending early. Decreasing clouds towards morning.
Low: 69
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Warm but less humid.
High: 86
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 65
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated storm possible. (30%)
High: 88
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 86 Low: 68
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 86 Low: 68
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Stray shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. (20%)
High: 84 Low: 62
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm chance. (30%)
High: 87 Low: 63