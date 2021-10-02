Dry Saturday, rainy Sunday

Used car prices came down slightly in August since peaking in June, but they are still significantly higher than they were last year. As the microchip shortage-related plant shutdowns continue, and with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida expected to further elevate prices, there appears to be no relief in sight for used car shoppers.

How much have used car prices gone up? According to iSeeCars.com’s latest analysis of over 1.9 million used car sales in August, used car prices increased 26.2 percent, or $6,454, compared to the same period the previous year. This comes after a 31.6 percent year-over-year increase in July and a 32.7 percent year-over-year increase in June.