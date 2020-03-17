Dry overnight – Rain showers return Wednesday

TONIGHT: Clearing skies.
Low: 31
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for showers or a thunderstorm late day. (60%)
High: 53 Low: 31
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rian showers with the chance for thunderstorms. (90%)
Low: 47
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers with the chance for thunderstorms. Mainly into the afternoon and evening. (90% PM)
High: 67 Low: 47
FRIDAY: Rain showers with the chance for thunderstorms early. Falling temperatures through the day. (90%)
High: 67(Early) Low: 59
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 39 Low: 27
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 44 Low: 22
MONDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 41 Low: 30