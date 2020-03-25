Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
White House coronavirus task force briefing
Closings and delays
There are currently 196 active closings. Click for more details.

Dry overnight – Rain returns late Thursday

Weather

Warmer temperatures on the way for your Thursday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 40

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds into the afternoon. Small risk for a shower late day. (20%)
High: 63 Low: 40

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain showers. Chance for thunder. (100%)
Low: 45

FRIDAY: Scattered showers with a chance for a thunderstorm early. The chance for showers or storms will return late into Friday night. (60%)
High: 59 Low: 45

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. Chance for thunderstorms. (80%)
High: 58 Low: 45

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. Chance for thunderstorms early. (80%)
High: 63(Falling) Low: 58

MONDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 50 Low: 40

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com